CJI NV Ramana releases Gandhiji autobiography in Telugu

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Friday released Sathya Sodhana Mahatmuni Athmakatha, a Telugu translation of Mahatma Gandhi’s autobiography ‘The Story of My Experiments with Truth’, published by Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.

“People here should take pride as historians say that Gandhiji visited Tirupati in 1921 and 1933. He fought for India’s freedom with his weapon of non-violence. We are once again reminded of that in ‘Sathya Sodhana...” The CJI called Karunakar Reddy one of his best friends who has a passion for Telugu language. “A linguistic conference must be organised in Tirupati under the aegis of Karunakar Reddy and I will attend the conference.”

The MLA said his effort was to convey the messages of Gandhi to future generations. He thanked the Chief Justice of India for attending the book release. “Politics without morals is dangerous,” he said.

District Collectors K Venkataramana Reddy (Tirupati), M Harinarayanan (Chittoor) and PS Girisha (Annamayya), Tirupati Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali and others were present.

The CJI also unveiled the statue of president and founder general secretary of Rashtriya Seva Samithi (RASS) Gutta Muniratnam in the presence of G Sundaravadivelu, its present president, and SVenkataratnam, general secretary. He also released a book on the life ofMuniratnam titled ‘Manavatha Nikethanam’.

TIRUPATI: Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Friday released Sathya Sodhana Mahatmuni Athmakatha, a Telugu translation of Mahatma Gandhi’s autobiography ‘The Story of My Experiments with Truth’, published by Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy. “People here should take pride as historians say that Gandhiji visited Tirupati in 1921 and 1933. He fought for India’s freedom with his weapon of non-violence. We are once again reminded of that in ‘Sathya Sodhana...” The CJI called Karunakar Reddy one of his best friends who has a passion for Telugu language. “A linguistic conference must be organised in Tirupati under the aegis of Karunakar Reddy and I will attend the conference.” The MLA said his effort was to convey the messages of Gandhi to future generations. He thanked the Chief Justice of India for attending the book release. “Politics without morals is dangerous,” he said. District Collectors K Venkataramana Reddy (Tirupati), M Harinarayanan (Chittoor) and PS Girisha (Annamayya), Tirupati Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali and others were present. The CJI also unveiled the statue of president and founder general secretary of Rashtriya Seva Samithi (RASS) Gutta Muniratnam in the presence of G Sundaravadivelu, its present president, and SVenkataratnam, general secretary. He also released a book on the life ofMuniratnam titled ‘Manavatha Nikethanam’.