Goa team praises NEP implementation in Andhra Pradesh

He said the Government of Andhra Pradesh has introduced a 10-month mandatory internship component for professional and conventional degree courses.

Published: 20th August 2022 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of eight higher education officials from Goa, which visited Andhra Pradesh for two days, reportedly praised the implementation of National Education Policy-2020 here by the AP State Council of Higher Education and the State government.

During their visit, the team focused its research on academic restructuring, the conduct of common entrance tests and the integration of internship component in degree programmes, along with strategies followed to secure NAAC/NIRF/NBA rankings for more colleges.

Prof. K. Hemachandra Reddy, APSCHE chairman, explained to the team how the State was implementing 4-year degree programmes with research activities, and an exit option after the third year of the course. He said the Government of Andhra Pradesh has introduced a 10-month mandatory internship component for professional and conventional degree courses.

He also said that Industry Institute Connect and LMS portals of APSCHE were offering 1,75,000 online internship programme with multinational companies such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, etc.
Speaking to TNIE, Prof. F.M. Nadaf, Deputy Director (Academics), Directorate of Higher Education-Goa, said, “The efforts of APSCHE in implementing NEP 2020 to its letter and spirit are appreciable. The strategies adopted to ensure future readiness by introducing Microsoft Upskilling Programme with a government spending of Rs 32 crore are notable.”  He appreciated APSCHE for taking up the mammoth task of providing internships to 3.5 lakh students.

