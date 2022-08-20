Home States Andhra Pradesh

Police foil TDP Chalo Palasa protest, arrest several leaders

Published: 20th August 2022 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and other TDP leaders indulge in a heated argument with police at Laxmipuram toll plaza on Friday I express

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Tension prevailed in Palasa when police arrested several TDP leaders going to obstruct ‘illegal demolition’ of houses by revenue and municipal officials in the 27th ward on Friday. Revenue officials had identified 52 illegal houses in Srinivasa Nagar in Palasa-Kasibugga municipality. They went to Srinivasa Nagar along with earth movers to demolish the illegal houses on Thursday night.

However, the TDP leaders and households staged a dharna opposing the demolition. They argued with the officials for the move to demolish their houses without serving prior notices. An old woman touched the feet of municipal commissioner urging him not to demolish her house. Itchapuram MLA Bendalam Ashok reached the spot and staged a dharna along with the households. The police arrested the MLA and shifted him to Mandasa police station in the early hours of Friday.

After coming to know the issue, TDP leaders gave a call for Chalo Palasa to obstruct the ‘illegal demolitions’. Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Tekkali MLA and TDP State president K Atchannaidu, Palasa TDP in-charge Gouthu Sireesha and other leaders went to Palasa.The police stopped the TDP leaders at Laxmipuram toll plaza and served notices under Section 151 of CrPC. Tension prevailed when TDP leaders tried to go to Palasa against the notices. The police arrested the TDP leaders and shifted them to various police stations.  

Palasa tahsildar L Madhusudan Rao said, “As per the court directions, we have identified 52 illegal constructions on the tank bed in Srinivasa Nagar and issued notices to house owners in July. We went to Srinivasa Nagar along with municipal officials and earthmovers to demolish illegal constructions. The households opposed the demolition stating that they were residing there for the past few decades.”

Atchannaidu alleged that the ruling YSRC leaders were trying to demolish the houses of poor people with the help of revenue, municipal and police officials for their political gains. Animal Husbandry Minister and local MLA Seediri Appalaraju said, “The government is committed to demolition of illegal constructions irrespective of political affiliation of households. A TDP councillor had constructed five houses on the tank bed illegally. The officials are doing their duty as per the law.”

