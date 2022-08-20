Home States Andhra Pradesh

Prove yourself innocent in cash-for-vote scam: Gorantla Madhav to Chandrababu Naidu

Madhav said the TDP chief who was caught red handed in the cash-for-vote scam, left Hyderabad and came to Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 20th August 2022 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Hindupur YSRC MP Gorantla Madhav

Hindupur YSRC MP Gorantla Madhav

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Hindupur YSRC MP Gorantla Madhav on Friday lambasted TDP for launching a ‘malicious campaign’ against him by using a ‘fake’ forensic certificate of the lewd video call. He challenged TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to prove himself innocent and that the voice in the cash-for-vote scam is not his by making a pledge at Kanipakam temple. Speaking to media persons in Anantapur, Madhav alleged that TDP targeted him using the morphed nude video and the fake forensic certificate.

“Yesterday, CID chief Sunil Kumar has clearly explained how the US-based forensic institution has distanced itself from the entire affair after clarifying that the certificate has not been issued by it. After being exposed, TDP is trying to find ways to weasel out of the episode by creating confusion among the people. It is using the media favouring it for the purpose,” he said.

Madhav said the TDP chief who was caught red-handed in the cash-for-vote scam, left Hyderabad and came to Andhra Pradesh. He was least bothered about the interests of the State though Hyderabad is the common capital of AP and Telangana for 10 long years.“The media houses which favour him, did not speak a single thing about it at that time. BC, SC, ST and minorities should question them about their silence on the issue,” the MP said.

Showing footage of Hindupur TDP MLA N Balakrishna’s speech, the YSRC MP said the actor-turned-politician had made derogatory comments on women.“Balakrishna did not repent for hits comments. None of the media houses ever discussed it. Similarly, objectionable photos of Lokesh in the US also never came up for discussion in the media favouring TDP,” he pointed out. Madhav said he was targeted by TDP because he belongs to the BC community.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDP Gorantla Madhav YSRC N Chandrababu Naidu
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp