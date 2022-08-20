Prove yourself innocent in cash-for-vote scam: Gorantla Madhav to Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Hindupur YSRC MP Gorantla Madhav on Friday lambasted TDP for launching a ‘malicious campaign’ against him by using a ‘fake’ forensic certificate of the lewd video call. He challenged TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to prove himself innocent and that the voice in the cash-for-vote scam is not his by making a pledge at Kanipakam temple. Speaking to media persons in Anantapur, Madhav alleged that TDP targeted him using the morphed nude video and the fake forensic certificate.

“Yesterday, CID chief Sunil Kumar has clearly explained how the US-based forensic institution has distanced itself from the entire affair after clarifying that the certificate has not been issued by it. After being exposed, TDP is trying to find ways to weasel out of the episode by creating confusion among the people. It is using the media favouring it for the purpose,” he said.

Madhav said the TDP chief who was caught red-handed in the cash-for-vote scam, left Hyderabad and came to Andhra Pradesh. He was least bothered about the interests of the State though Hyderabad is the common capital of AP and Telangana for 10 long years.“The media houses which favour him, did not speak a single thing about it at that time. BC, SC, ST and minorities should question them about their silence on the issue,” the MP said.

Showing footage of Hindupur TDP MLA N Balakrishna’s speech, the YSRC MP said the actor-turned-politician had made derogatory comments on women.“Balakrishna did not repent for hits comments. None of the media houses ever discussed it. Similarly, objectionable photos of Lokesh in the US also never came up for discussion in the media favouring TDP,” he pointed out. Madhav said he was targeted by TDP because he belongs to the BC community.

