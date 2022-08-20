Workers from Andhra's Srikakulam stranded in Oman seek help

Sreenu Babu Pativada By

Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Eight migrant workers from Srikakulam have sought help to return home from Oman, where they have been stranded for the past three months. Based on a video one of them had sent to his family, Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu on Friday wrote to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, requesting him to ensure their safe return.

In the video, K Naidu said, “We came to Oman by paying `1 lakh for work as arc welders. But the company has not paid us for the past three months or provided healthy food. Our visa, passport and other documents are with them.”Meanwhile, Karthikeya Training Institute Manager Srihari narrated a different story.

“As the youngsters did not wish to work with the company, they approached the local police, accusing the officials of harassing them. The police sent them to a local labour court, where they were directed to be patient until they get another job. However, after they tried to escape from the company premises, the management confiscated their documents,” he said. He added that the institute has also been trying to bring the men back.

Oman trip facilitated by training institute

K Naidu, S Vasudev, T Neelakantam, V Ravikumar, G Gopal, T Krishna Rao, K Manikyarai, and K Lokanadham, had gone to Oman on May 8. They went via Vizag’s Karthikeya training centre

SRIKAKULAM: Eight migrant workers from Srikakulam have sought help to return home from Oman, where they have been stranded for the past three months. Based on a video one of them had sent to his family, Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu on Friday wrote to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, requesting him to ensure their safe return. In the video, K Naidu said, “We came to Oman by paying `1 lakh for work as arc welders. But the company has not paid us for the past three months or provided healthy food. Our visa, passport and other documents are with them.”Meanwhile, Karthikeya Training Institute Manager Srihari narrated a different story. “As the youngsters did not wish to work with the company, they approached the local police, accusing the officials of harassing them. The police sent them to a local labour court, where they were directed to be patient until they get another job. However, after they tried to escape from the company premises, the management confiscated their documents,” he said. He added that the institute has also been trying to bring the men back. Oman trip facilitated by training institute K Naidu, S Vasudev, T Neelakantam, V Ravikumar, G Gopal, T Krishna Rao, K Manikyarai, and K Lokanadham, had gone to Oman on May 8. They went via Vizag’s Karthikeya training centre