YSRC government destroyed Amaravati, Polavaram, alleges Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu lashed out at the YSRC government for rendering Andhra Pradesh without a capital city.

Published: 20th August 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu lashed out at the YSRC government for rendering Andhra Pradesh without a capital city. “Ours is the only State in the country without capital and it is all due to the YSRC regime. I have not seen such a party in my life,” he remarked. Naidu addressed a gathering after welcoming YSRC leader Gudibanda Govardhan Reddy of Tenali into TDP on Friday.

Amaravati and Polavaram are very important projects for the development of AP. The previous TDP regime initiated measures to develop Amaravati on the lines of Hyderabad. But the YSRC government had set aside the development of Amaravati as it came up with a proposal to develop three capitals. The previous regime also completed 72% of the Polavaram project. After the YSRC came to power, there was little progress in the project execution, he deplored.

Naidu alleged that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government did not listen to the warning of the Polavaram Project Authority and the Centre that the change in the project executing agency would hinder its progress.
He further pointed out that the YSRC government had now started harassing teachers by introducing the face recognition attendance system.

No farmer was happy in the State despite the tall claims of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that he launched several schemes for their welfare, the TDP chief said. Mentioning the nude video call of Hindupur YSRC MP Gorantla Madhav, the Opposition Leader said it was shameful on the part of the YSRC government as it failed to initiate any action against him though it was ‘proved’ to be original.  

