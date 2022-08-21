Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra HC penalises petitioner Rs 50,000 for perjury

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed a petitioner to pay a fine of Rs 50,000 for filing a petition by concealing the facts.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed a petitioner to pay a fine of Rs 50,000 for filing a petition by concealing the facts. The petitioner, Ramesh of Vijayawada, approached the court stating that the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation was planning to demolish his house without issuing any prior notice.M Manohar Reddy, the VMC counsel, informed the court that they served a notice on him on August 3.

When the court sought an explanation, Ramesh said the officials had taken his signature but did not serve the notice on him. Taking a serious view of the petitioner concealing the facts before the court to get a judgement in his favour, Justice  Ravi Nath Tilhari imposed the fine of Rs 50,000 on Ramesh and asked him to deposit the amount with the Legal Services Authority. The HC Registrar was asked to take necessary action against the petitioner as per law if the penal amount was not paid.

