CJI NV Ramana expresses concern on mushrooming of educational factories

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Saturday expressed concern on the mushrooming of educational factories which was leading to the devaluation of degrees and Human Resources.

While delivering a convocation address at the Acharya Nagarjuna University in Andhra Pradesh, the top Judge also laid emphasis on the declining social participation of students and advocated for development of a model of education which prepares the students to face real life challenges.

"It is time for a transformation of our education system. Our institutes must focus on the value of social relationships and conscious citizenship. It should blend our historical baggage with a futuristic vision, to equip young minds with the right tools and attitudes to transform our society with awareness and right understanding,” the CJI said.

He also called upon universities and their research wings to focus on issues affecting the country and to find comprehensive solutions.

To ensure provision of practical experience to students, Ramana also asked universities to collaborate with renowned research and development organisations.

Urging the states to actively cooperate for earmarking funds for research and innovation, he said, “It will be a sad commentary if we allow our key areas of learning and research to suffer on account of lack of funding.”

As an honour to the country's roots, the top judge also asked the youth to think of innovative ways of benefiting from the untapped composite culture of India and of sustainable models of development.

“I call upon all you changemakers - you must be “Conscious Changemakers”. Think of sustainable models of development. This consciousness must acknowledge the needs of our community and environment while being pioneers in your respective fields. Take inspiration from your culture and language and try to accommodate it in your vision for the future. Transcend beyond the ideas of self. Try to take your community along with you. Develop an inclusive vision of progress. Be a stakeholder in the nation building process,” he said.

The CJI also asked everyone to build a democracy filled with vibrancy and idealism where differences of identities and opinions are respected.

