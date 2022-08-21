CM Jagan wants everyone to be submissive to him, alleges Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Describing YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as an amalgamation of arrogance and domination, who desires everyone to be submissive to him, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has said he will never be the one to bow to him by forgoing his self-respect.

“When my brother Chiranjeevi had traditionally greeted him with folded hands, he did not even acknowledge it. How can such a person respect common people? Everyone should think about it,” Pawan Kalyan said, while addressing the Rachabanda programme organised at Siddavatam in Kadapa district during his Koulu Rythu Bharosa Yatra on Saturday.

The Jana Sena chief said his conscience does not allow him to lower himself and act subservient to anyone even to lead a dignified life.“Acting in such a manner is an anathema to our belief system. For that very reason, I was not inclined to pursue the matter of Bheemla Nayak movie,” he said. Pawan Kalyan visited the families of 119 tenant farmers who died by suicide, after being pushed into a debt trap. He handed over cheques for Rs 1 lakh each to the families of deceased farmers.

Taking serious exception to the attitude of Jagan Mohan Reddy, Pawan Kalyan said without mentioning the name even if he is the Chief Minister of the State, he has no right to belittle others. “Jana Sena never belongs to any particular caste,” he asserted.If Jana Sena comes to power in the State, it will ensure emergence of a greater and brighter AP,” he promised.

