Home States Andhra Pradesh

Karuppiah is peddling across country, spreading Gandhi’s wisdom   

In 2000, Karuppiah’s eight-year cycling expedition got a companion, his wife Chitra, whom he met on a matrimonial site and got married the same year.

Published: 21st August 2022 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

Karuppiah in Tirupati, en route to Bengaluru from Madurai as part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav journey | Madhav K

By Sri Krishna Kummara
Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Meet M Karuppiah, a Gandhian who has been pedalling the length and breadth of the country to propagate non-violence, truth and other ideas of the Father of the Nation. Karuppiah from Madurai (Tamil Nadu), who works as a National Coordinator Secretary of All-India Gandhian Movement Organisation, embarked on the cycling expedition in 1992 and covered 97,000 km so far.

In 2000, Karuppiah’s eight-year cycling expedition got a companion, his wife Chitra, whom he met on a matrimonial site and got married the same year. Since then, Chitra has become an integral part of her husband’s dream to complete one lakh km cycling and publish a book named ‘Madurai Couple’s Life History’ which would narrate their experiences during their cycling expedition. Karuppiah and Chitra, born in 1961 and 1958, respectively, undertook cycling expeditions for various causes. They started their recent journey from Trichy on June 28 as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence. Tragedy struck the couple during their current cycling journey as Karuppiah lost his wife Chitra on the way.

“Chitra, who pursued my dream as hers and supported me throughout my journey, died near Sullurpeta in Tirupati on August 8 due to illness. I completed the last rites of Chitra near the Krishna river with the help of locals and continued my journey, which is scheduled to culminate in Bengaluru on September 5,” Karuppiah says.

In 2010, when Karuppiah and Chitra went to Wagah (India-Pakistan border) as part of their cycling journey, Chitra was hit by an over-speeding car, badly injuring her. After multiple surgeries, Chitra joined Karuppiah’s cycling journey once again. However, Chitra suffered a stroke during their cycling journey from Coimbatore to Pondicherry for world peace under the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war.  

Asked why he had to complete his wife’s last rites in Andhra Pradesh instead of their native place, he replied: “It was my wife’s wish to continue the journey and not to stop it midway no matter what comes. So, I’ll complete the 1 lakh km journey and dedicate it to my wife.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
All-India Gandhian Movement Organisation M Karuppiah
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp