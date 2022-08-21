Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan's comments showed his ignorance, says Deputy CM Amzath Basha

Asserting that YSRC is above caste, community, region and religion, he accused Jana Sena and TDP of trying to paint the caste and communal colour to the ruling party.

Published: 21st August 2022 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh dy CM Amzath Basha

Andhra Pradesh dy CM Amzath Basha (Photo| Facebook/ @SBAmzathBasha)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Counter attacking Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for his comments against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister (Minorities Welfare) SB Amzath Basha questioned where was he when liquor flowed freely from 45,000 belt shops during the previous TDP regime.

Speaking to mediapersons in Kadapa on Saturday, Amzath Basha said when the fact was that the YSRC government removed belt shops and closed permit rooms to bring down liquor consumption, Pawan Kalyan saying otherwise showed his ignorance.

“When Jagan established his own party and came to power, where is the question of family politics,” he sought to know. Asserting that YSRC is above caste, community, region and religion, he accused Jana Sena and TDP of trying to paint the caste and communal colour to the ruling party. He advised the Jana Sena chief not to instigate differences among people on caste and communal lines, which would only be counterproductive to the latter.

Amzat Basha asked Pawan Kalyan not to say big words like ‘self-respect’. He dared the Jana Sena chief to prove that if any family of deceased tenant farmer with the Loan Eligibility Card was not provided the government aid.

‘Don’t use big words’
Amzath Basha accused Pawan Kalyan of having a hidden agenda of caste-based politics. He advised the Jana Sena chief not to use big words like ‘self-respect’ while criticising Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy

