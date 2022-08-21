People’s faith in judiciary vital for democracy: CJI Ramana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Justice of India Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana on Saturday inaugurated the new city court complex building in Vijayawada in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and a host of other judges and officials.The new multi-storey building spread over 14,990 sq m, was constructed at a cost of Rs 100 crore. It will accommodate 29 courts, including family court, consumer court, and special courts for CID, ACB, NIA and POCSO.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Ramana said he laid the foundation stone for the building on May 11, 2013. Though its construction was delayed due to a fund crunch, he said he was happy to be inaugurating it. Justice Ramana started his career as an advocate in Vijayawada city courts and was a member of the Bezawada Bar Association.

“In order to prevent additional burden on the State governments, which are already facing economic problems, I sought special funds for the judiciary from the Centre for constructing court complexes and judicial infrastructure. There is opposition from the Centre to my proposal for extra funds to the States to build court complexes. I am thankful that Chief Ministers of West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and some other States have supported my proposal,” he said.

Pointing out that the fund crunch has stalled the court building complex in Visakhapatnam though it reached the final stage, he expressed hope that the Chief Minister will ensure its completion by allocating requisite funds. He suggested that an action plan be evolved to develop judicial infrastructure in the State, which will help ensure speedy justice.

Stating that there are several cases pending, Justice Ramana said he would not elaborate on it but ask advocates to strive for speedy justice. Everyone should strive to ensure that people’s confidence in the law and judiciary is always alive, if not the very survival of democracy will be jeopardised, he opined.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed happiness over the court complex getting inaugurated by CJI Ramana, who laid the foundation stone for the building 10 years ago. He promised all cooperation to the judiciary from the State government.

Expressing happiness over the inauguration of the new city court complex, High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra thanked the Chief Minister for his cooperation in making it possible. Later in the day, the State government organised a luncheon in honour of the CJI at Mangalagiri.

