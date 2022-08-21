Reach out to public, Naidu tells TDP leaders

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has asked the party Assembly constituency in charges to be available for the cadre and general public for at least 10-15 days in a month. He also wanted the constituency observers to tour the segment for at least eight days in a month.

Naidu reviewed the party affairs in Parvatipuram, Rampachodavaram and Madugula Assembly segments on Saturday as part of his daily review with the incharges to prepare ground for the next elections. The TDP chief has reviewed the party affairs in 17 segments so far.

Naidu said the situation in the State was worsening under the YSRC rule. “The State is now affected by the YSRC virus,” he observed. Foisting false cases against the Opposition leaders and demolition of properties in the name of encroachments had become quite common. “Several people have lost their lives because of the atrocities committed by YSRC leaders,’’ he alleged.

Urging the TDP leaders to highlight the local issues, the Opposition Leader said people were frustrated with the YSRC regime. “The YSRC is working with the sole agenda of attacking the opposition and spreading canards against it,’’ he deplored.

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has asked the party Assembly constituency in charges to be available for the cadre and general public for at least 10-15 days in a month. He also wanted the constituency observers to tour the segment for at least eight days in a month. Naidu reviewed the party affairs in Parvatipuram, Rampachodavaram and Madugula Assembly segments on Saturday as part of his daily review with the incharges to prepare ground for the next elections. The TDP chief has reviewed the party affairs in 17 segments so far. Naidu said the situation in the State was worsening under the YSRC rule. “The State is now affected by the YSRC virus,” he observed. Foisting false cases against the Opposition leaders and demolition of properties in the name of encroachments had become quite common. “Several people have lost their lives because of the atrocities committed by YSRC leaders,’’ he alleged. Urging the TDP leaders to highlight the local issues, the Opposition Leader said people were frustrated with the YSRC regime. “The YSRC is working with the sole agenda of attacking the opposition and spreading canards against it,’’ he deplored.