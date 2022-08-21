Varsities need to be incubation centres for novel ideas, says CJI NV Ramana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing concern over the educational institutions losing their social relevance, going by the preference for the education system of the present generation, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana emphasised the need for the universities to be incubation centres of novel ideas and path-breaking research.

In his keynote address at the 37th and 38th convocation of Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU), which is his alma mater, on Saturday, Justice Ramana said today we are witnessing mushrooming factories of education, which are leading to devaluation of degrees and human resources. “I am not sure who or what to be blamed,” he rued.

The CJI said the need of the hour is to develop a model education that must teach how to face real-life challenges. “It should enable us to achieve social solidarity and create individuals, who are meaningful members of society. It is time for a transformation of the education system,” he asserted. Beginning his speech by thanking the university for conferring the Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa) on him, Justice Ramana said students must not forget the sacrifices of their parents and families.

“A large part of who we are today is shaped by principles and knowledge instilled by educational institutions in our early stage of self-discovery and development. Not only does it shape our mind and personality but also serves as a launch pad for aspirations,” he said, and described ANU as one such institution where academic excellence and cultural heritage go hand in hand.

Quoting Nelson Mandela, he said education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world. For modern independent India, education is not just a movement for self-enlightenment, but a movement seeking social upliftment and academic revolution, he opined.

He recalled the Kothari Commission report’s comment in 1968, which stated that the destiny of India is now being shaped in her classrooms. “In a world based on science and technology, it is education that determines the level of prosperity, welfare and security of people. Hence, it is of utmost importance to focus on equal distribution of educational opportunities,” he said and elaborated on how the Right to Education was brought under the ambit of the Right to Live.

The CJI was dissatisfied with professional courses focusing on creating an obedient workforce, which could generate the required output and the sole objective behind such education being to secure highly remunerative and fructifying job opportunities.

“There is total neglect of equal importance of subjects like humanities, natural science, history, economics and languages. The harsh reality is that even after students enter professional universities, the focus is on classroom learning and not the world beyond,” he deplored.

He recalled the time when he was a university student four decades ago, when they used to debate on ideals, philosophy, and social issues out of the classroom and those deliberations, activism and resolutions to bring out a change shaped their opinions about the world.“It taught us about the importance of individual voice and opinion in shaping the dynamics of society and politics,” he said.

Justice Ramana emphasised that universities and their research should focus on the issues affecting our country and try to find comprehensive solutions, besides developing themselves as centres of excellence.

Delivering the convocation address, Governor and Chancellor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said as a country, we have advanced in infrastructure, industries, health care, education, science, technology and agriculture and we owe this to people, who are deeply committed to the development of the country with a zeal to make India the best in the world.

The Governor said the National Education Policy 2020, replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education (NPE) of 1986 and the new policy is built on the foundational pillars of Access, Equity, Quality, Affordability and Accountability, and is aligned with the 2030 Agenda of Sustainable Development.

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana and ANU Vice-Chancellor P Raja Sekhar also spoke. A total of 39,244 graduate, 775 PG and 775 PhD degrees were awarded. In all, 228 gold medals and 18 prizes were presented to students.

