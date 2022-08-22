Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP man attacks mother, father kills him and surrenders

Fed up with his son’s violent ways, a 62-year-old man killed him after the latter had attacked and injured his mother on Sunday.

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Fed up with his son’s violent ways, a 62-year-old man killed him after the latter had attacked and injured his mother on Sunday. Narasannapeta police said Suryanarayana surrendered at the police station after tying up his son Golivi Ramu (32) to a pillar and killing him with a crowbar at Killam village in Narasannapeta on Sunday.

Narasannapeta sub-inspector Y Simhachalam said, Ramu was dismissed from the Indian Army for indiscipline two years ago. After returning to his village, he became an alcoholic and allegedly harassed his wife, who later divorced him. Since then, Ramu lived with his mother Polamma and father.

“Ramu had been torturing his parents to give him money for the past few months. Sometimes, he would attack them and flee with cash,” the SI said.When an argument broke out between Ramu and his mother over money on Saturday, he attacked her, injuring her eye, shoulder and head. Polamma is battling for her life at GEMS Hospital in Srikakulam. After learning about his wife’s condition, Suryanarayana was flustered with his son.

“Suryanarayana tied Ramu to a pillar in the house and attacked him with a crowbar. He later surrendered before the police,” the SI said.“Our son demanded `2,000 every day for liquor. He beat up my wife and now she is on her deathbed. I was fed up with him,” Suryanarayana told media. A case of murder was registered under IPC Section 302 and investigation is underway.

