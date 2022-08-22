Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP to plan another innovative programme in state government schools

The trained school teachers will conduct sessions for about 5 lakh class IX students across the state.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The government of Andhra Pradesh is going to implement another innovative programme, the Entrepreneurship Mindset Development Program (EMDP) for the class IX students in all Government schools across the state from the academic year 2022-23. In this regard, Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME) came forward to train master trainers for free of cost who will further train school teachers. The trained school teachers will conduct sessions for about 5 lakh class IX students across the state.

Earlier in the academic year 2021-22, the school education department implemented it as a pilot project in 30 schools in the first phase and 300 schools in the second phase, and the program was conducted for a total of 33,000 students in two phases with a total of 20 sessions for 17 weeks. While in the first phase, sessions were conducted for both mindset and business and in the second phase only the mindset sessions were conducted. During academic year 2021- 22 a total of 772 teachers have been trained for EMDP.

Envisaging to reach all the 5 lakh 9th-grade students in 6,325 schools in Andhra Pradesh, with the support of Samagra Shiksha, the State Council of Educational Research and Training of Andhra Pradesh (SCERT-AP), GAME and government of AP Consortium will organise Mentor Training program on 25th-27th August for the academic year 2022-23. The school education department has decided to organise a state level training programme for 39 Mentor Teachers (MTs) from August 25 to 27 at the SCERT-AP.

