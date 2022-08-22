Govt committed to ensuring energy security despite rise in demand: AP Energy Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has reiterated that the State government is committed to strengthening the power sector both operationally and financially to ensure 24x7 power supply, besides meeting the future energy demand to achieve energy security and overall economic development of AP.

During a virtual meeting with the energy department officials, he said the government will never compromise on protecting the public interests in the power sector, which is one of the most important inputs for economic development.

The electricity demand in the State has increased rapidly. It is expected to rise further in the years to come with the sustained economic growth in AP. “The electricity demand will be 250 MU per day from March 2023. Even then, I am confident that the power utilities are ready to meet the rising demand,” he said.

The government is taking all necessary steps to make the AP power sector number one in the country. To make it happenit has extended huge financial support to Discoms, besides taking measures to enhance generation capacity and strengthen transmission and distribution networks.

As part of enhancing the installation capacity, the commercial operation of Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station (SDSTPS) Stage-II (1x800 MW), Krishnapatnam thermal power plant, will start in October and Dr Narla Tata Rao Thermal Power Station Stage-V (1x800 MW) by February, 2023, he explained.

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has reiterated that the State government is committed to strengthening the power sector both operationally and financially to ensure 24x7 power supply, besides meeting the future energy demand to achieve energy security and overall economic development of AP. During a virtual meeting with the energy department officials, he said the government will never compromise on protecting the public interests in the power sector, which is one of the most important inputs for economic development. The electricity demand in the State has increased rapidly. It is expected to rise further in the years to come with the sustained economic growth in AP. “The electricity demand will be 250 MU per day from March 2023. Even then, I am confident that the power utilities are ready to meet the rising demand,” he said. The government is taking all necessary steps to make the AP power sector number one in the country. To make it happenit has extended huge financial support to Discoms, besides taking measures to enhance generation capacity and strengthen transmission and distribution networks. As part of enhancing the installation capacity, the commercial operation of Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station (SDSTPS) Stage-II (1x800 MW), Krishnapatnam thermal power plant, will start in October and Dr Narla Tata Rao Thermal Power Station Stage-V (1x800 MW) by February, 2023, he explained.