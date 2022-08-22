Home States Andhra Pradesh

It’s no matter with whom  Pawan Kalyan's JSP will contest: Minister Gudivada

The minister also dismissed TDP national general secretary Lokesh as a non-entity and unfit for election.

Published: 22nd August 2022 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 09:29 AM

YSR Congress MLA Gudivada Amarnath

Andhra Pradesh Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Launching a broadside against Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for his comments against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRC, Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath described him as a political novice.

Speaking to mediapersons in Visakhapatnam on Sunday evening, he said Pawan Kalyan used to watch cartoons during his free time and for that reason, he developed the habit of naming everyone after cartoon characters. “He was defeated in both the places where he contested in the last elections. Does it matter with whom he will contest next elections? Where is the question of any alliance with him?” he asked.

Amarnath said when did Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy asked Chiranjeevi to greet him with folded hands? “He himself stated that when he visited their house, the Chief Minister’s couple had received him warmly and respected him,” the minister pointed out.

He accused Pawan Kalyan of spewing such nonsense, unable to digest the fact that Jagan had treated Chiranjeevi with brotherly affection at Bhimavaram the other day. “He should not forget that his life and career were because of Chiranjeevi. Further he stated that if the Kapu community voted for him, he would have won 40 seats. If he can, he should contest 175 MLA seats and 25 MP seats,” he said.

The minister also dismissed TDP national general secretary Lokesh as a non-entity and unfit for election. Taking exception to comments of Union Minister Anurag Thakur, he said it would have been better if he had spoken about privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Special Category Status for AP and Polavaram project and unkept promises of the State bifurcation. “They are only reading the script of TDP. BJP, which has no seats or votes in AP, has no moral right to criticise YSRC,” he said.

Meanwhile, lambasting the BJP for its comments against Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRC government, Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh said the Union Minister’s speech reeked of TDP and showed ignorance of Thukur about Jagan and his efforts to develop the State on all fronts.  “Like nowhere, Andhra Pradesh is implementing welfare schemes. Two lakh government have been provided and 2.6 lakh volunteers have been given work. About 90,000 outsourcing jobs have also been provided to youth,” he said

Describing BJP as a communal party, he said its agenda to play communal politics in Andhra Pradesh would never fructify. He said the party which failed to keep bifurcation promises to AP, has no moral right to seek a mandate in the state.  He too criticized Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan a political non-entity.

