Jagan flies to Delhi, set to meet PM Modi today

The chief minister and his party MPs would also seek the PM’s intervention for resolving pending issues related to the State bifurcation.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy landed in New Delhi on Sunday night. He will  meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to discuss a slew of issues ranging from the Polavaram project to getting the President’s assent for Disha Bill.

The chief minister and his party MPs would also seek the PM’s intervention for resolving pending issues related to the State bifurcation.Talks on approval for the revised cost estimates and release of pending funds for the completion of Polavaram irrigation project, and seeking the Centre to provide rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) package to the displaced villagers, are likely to take centre stage during the meet.

The State government has been asking the Centre to approve the revised cost estimates of `55,548.87 crore as approved by the Technical Advisory Committee.Other issues that the chief minister might take up with PM Modi include the release of compensation of revenue deficit, NREGS dues and sanction of medical colleges. Jagan may seek the Prime Minister’s intervention to get the President’s assent for the Disha Bill.

Jagan is also likely to seek liberal financial assistance for the State in view of the widespread loss to property and crops in at least five districts due to floods in July and August.He had earlier announced that he would personally meet the Prime Minister and take up the issue of aid for drought-relief works. The State government officials were reportedly in touch with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) for the past 10 days to get an appointment.

Jagan will meet Modi for the second time in less than three months. He had earlier met PM Modi on June 2. The chief minister may also  call on President Droupadi Murmu on Monday evening for the first time after she took charge.

