Mafia ruling roost in AP, no growth in regressive YSRC rule: Union minister Anurag Thakur

The minister said the YSRC could be described as Yuva Shoshak Replica of Congress Party, which drove away industries from the State and made them least interested with its ‘regressive’ policies.

Published: 22nd August 2022 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and BJP leaders at a public meeting held in Vijayawada on Sunday I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Lambasting the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Sunday said the YSRC could be described as Yuva Shoshak Replica of Congress Party, which drove away industries from the State and created a situation where investors were least interested in the State with its ‘regressive’ policies.

Addressing a public meeting held in Vijayawada to mark the conclusion of Yuva Sangharsh Yatra of BJYM in AP,  he alleged that the State was now being ruled by mafia of liquor, sand, land and drugs. “We will not Maff (pardon) this mafia, but we will saaf (cleanse) it,” he observed.

Pointing out the liquor scam in Delhi by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, the Union Minister said they had looted thousands of crores of public money. “In Andhra Pradesh, a model of looting revenue from people and government is being adopted. I am saddened to see the aspirations of the youth being drowned in not just liquor but even under ganja. With folded hands I pray to Jagan to wake up and take action against ganja peddlers, if not the youth of the State will show you the door,” he said.

Citing the CMS Corruption India Survey 2018 report, he said AP stood fourth and Telangana second and both were competing for the first place. The Jagan Mohan Reddy government changed the name of Ayushman Bharat to Aarogyasri, but nothing is being done to provide better treatment as evident from increasing number of dengue cases. “PM Modi has sanctioned Rs 4,500 crore for tap connections to every household, but Jagan has not even spent Rs 450 crore,” he pointed out. The outstanding loans of the State increased to Rs 4 lakh crore from Rs 97,000 crore, he which highlights the poor performance of the government, he said.

Somu hints at ‘tremors’ in AP

State BJP chief Somu Veerraju on Sunday said the party would take a decision that would cause ‘tremors’ in the State. Speaking at the conclusion of the BJYM Yatra in Vijayawada, Veerraju claimed that there would be some astonishing developments in the State in the coming days. “These developments would cause tremors and the Jagan Mohan Reddy would be left trembling,’’ he said and added that it is the BJP alone which could dethrone the YSRC government in AP. He made these remarks ahead of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday.

