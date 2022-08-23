Home States Andhra Pradesh

Allow CPI leader to visit Rushikonda resort site: Andhra HC

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) to allow CPI national secretary K Narayana to inspect the Rushikonda resort restoration works.

Published: 23rd August 2022

Andhra Pradesh High Court.(File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) to allow CPI national secretary K Narayana to inspect the Rushikonda resort restoration works. Narayana attempted to visit the site earlier following allegations that the resort works were taken up in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone norms. allowed.

He approached the court seeking directions to the authorities concerned to allow him to visit the site.
Justice C Manavendranath Roy issued orders directing the APTDC to allow Narayana to visit the site.

