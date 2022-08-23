Anantapur govt hospital dispenses 1.92 crore painkillers in a year

CP Venugopal By

Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Lakshmi Narasaiah of Uravakonda undergoes dialysis two times a week. Once a healthy man, his over-dependency on painkillers damaged his kidneys. Narasaiah is not alone, and that is worrying the doctors in the erstwhile district of Anantapur. As per estimates, 1.92 crore painkiller tablets had been dispensed through government hospital alone in 2021. It has been estimated that the usage of painkillers procured from private druggists would be higher than the government hospitals.

Relying on painkillers, even for minor body pains, could bring temporary relief, but using them regularly would lead to negative results. Despite warnings from doctors against the use of painkillers and antibiotics without prescription, lack of awareness have been driving people to depend on them for quick relief.

As per estimates, 60% painkillers were sold over-the-counter without prescription. As a result, majority of people who consume too many antibiotics end up with renal diseases.Overuse of painkillers could also cause acidity, holes in the intestines, analgesic abuse, liver damage, and nerve disorders.

‘Self-medication will impact kidneys’

There are several instances many. Balaji Vara Prasad from Putluru in Uravakonda Mandal, aged 45, had used painkillers regularly. According to doctors at the Government General Hospital (GGH), his kidneys failed due to excessive usage.

“Balaji is now completely dependent on the monthly pension he gets from the government,’’ a doctor said. Dr Yasar Arafat, General Physician at the GGH, said consuming too many painkillers could invite multiple diseases. “Self-medication will have a long-lasting impact on the kidneys and lungs,’’ he warned.

