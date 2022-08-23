Home States Andhra Pradesh

Anantapur govt hospital dispenses 1.92 crore painkillers in a year

It has been estimated that the usage of painkillers procured from private druggists would be higher than the government hospitals.

Published: 23rd August 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By CP Venugopal
Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Lakshmi Narasaiah of Uravakonda undergoes dialysis two times a week. Once a healthy man, his over-dependency on painkillers damaged his kidneys. Narasaiah is not alone, and that is worrying the doctors in the erstwhile district of Anantapur. As per estimates, 1.92 crore painkiller tablets had been dispensed through government hospital alone in 2021. It has been estimated that the usage of painkillers procured from private druggists would be higher than the government hospitals.

Relying on painkillers, even for minor body pains, could bring temporary relief, but using them regularly would lead to negative results. Despite warnings from doctors against the use of painkillers and antibiotics without prescription, lack of awareness have been driving people to depend on them for quick relief.

As per estimates, 60% painkillers were sold over-the-counter without prescription. As a result, majority of people who consume too many antibiotics end up with renal diseases.Overuse of painkillers could also cause acidity, holes in the intestines, analgesic abuse, liver damage, and nerve disorders.

‘Self-medication will impact kidneys’

There are several instances many. Balaji Vara Prasad from Putluru in Uravakonda Mandal, aged 45, had used painkillers regularly. According to doctors at the Government General Hospital (GGH), his kidneys failed due to excessive usage.

“Balaji is now completely dependent on the monthly pension he gets from the government,’’ a doctor said. Dr Yasar Arafat, General Physician at the GGH, said consuming too many painkillers could invite multiple diseases. “Self-medication will have a long-lasting impact on the kidneys and lungs,’’ he warned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
painkiller Anantapur
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp