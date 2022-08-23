Andhra HC questions release of life convicts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday sought to know as to how it can release prisoners, who were sentenced for 14 years of life imprisonment, before they have completed their term to mark the Independence Day. The Supreme Court has clearly stated that life convicts, who have undergone 14 years of imprisonment are only eligible for remission. The release of a life convict before the 14 year jail term amounts to reduction in punishment awarded by the court, the HC observed.

Justice Ch Manavendranath Roy made these observations while hearing a petition filed by M Navaneethamma of Mettu village in Chittamuru mandal of Nellore district, challenging the GO issued by the government to release eight persons who were sentenced to life imprisonment for killing her husband Parandhama Reddy.

She maintained that the convicts were being released before the completion of the prison term. The government informed the court that the Governor used his discretionary powers on giving pardon and it was a routine exercise for over several years to give pardon to convicts with good conduct.

The government said the GO was issued as per rules and there was nothing unusual in it. Directing the government to come up with its full arguments, the court posted the matter to August 25.

