Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra HC questions release of life convicts

She maintained that the convicts were being released before the  completion of the prison term.

Published: 23rd August 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday sought to know as to how it can release prisoners,  who were sentenced for 14 years of life imprisonment, before they have completed their term to mark the Independence Day. The Supreme Court has clearly stated that life convicts, who have undergone 14 years of imprisonment are only eligible for remission. The release of a life convict before the 14 year jail term amounts to reduction in punishment awarded by the court, the HC observed.

Justice Ch Manavendranath Roy made these observations while hearing a petition filed by M Navaneethamma of Mettu village in Chittamuru mandal of Nellore district, challenging the GO issued by the government to release eight persons who were sentenced to life imprisonment for killing her husband Parandhama Reddy.

She maintained that the convicts were being released before the  completion of the prison term. The government informed the court that the Governor used his discretionary powers on giving pardon and it was a routine exercise for over several years to give pardon to convicts with good conduct.
The government said the GO was issued as per rules and there was nothing unusual in it. Directing the government to come up with its full arguments, the court posted the matter to August 25.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp