Chandrababu Naidu to tour Kuppam for three days from Wednesday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will tour his home constituency Kuppam for three days from August 24. This is the second time that he will be touring Kuppam in a span of just over three months. On all the three days, the TDP chief will be busy with roadshows, interaction with the party cadre and receiving petitions from people.

Naidu’s tour to his bastion comes in the wake of his rival Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announcing ‘Mission 175’ (to win all the 175 Assembly segments in the State) and the first step towards it will be wresting Kuppam from Naidu.

To put further pressure on the Opposition, the YSRC leadership has also announced the candidature of MLC Bharat from Kuppam in the ensuing elections. According to his tour schedule, Naidu will reach Konganapalle by road from Bengaluru airport on August 24. He will address public there and then take out a roadshow to Ramakuppam. On August 25, he will stay at Kuppam R&B guest house and receive petitions from the general public. He will interact with TDP activists from four mandals on August 26, TDP sources said.

