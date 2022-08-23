Chilakaluripet Area Hospital set to offer services soon

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Much to the relief of Chilakaluripet residents, construction works of the long-awaited area hospital have been completed. The hospital is all set to provide medical services to the people.The community health centre in the town with 30 beds fell short to meet the needs of the people.

In view of the need of increasing the bed capacity, the State government had decided to construct an area hospital with 100-bed capacity on 4.147 acres on the premises of the community health centre. However, the construction works were put on hold for several years due to various reasons.

Later, with the initiative of Health Minister Vidadala Rajani `18.57 crore was allotted to restart the works.

The construction of the hospital building was completed and other basic amenities will be set up in the next two months.

As many as three operation theatres, blood bank, advanced NBSU (New Born Stabilization Units), and ICU services will be available at the hospital. The officials said that the remaining works will be completed in the next two months and round-the-clock medical services will be available at the hospital.

