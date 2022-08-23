Focus on Polavaram in Jagan-Modi meet

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s residence in New Delhi on Monday. The two leaders discussed a slew of issues pertaining to Andhra Pradesh— with focus on the Polavaram Project.

Citing the complaint raised by Telangana over the submergence of villages in that State due to the recent floods in the River Godavari, Jagan stressed that construction of the irrigation project should be completed at the earliest to end disputes with the neighbouring State.

In this context, the chief minister sought the prime minister to approve the revised cost estimates of Rs 55,548.87 crore as approved by the Technical Advisory Committee.Urging Modi to reimburse Rs 2,900 crore spent by the State government towards the Polavaram Project, Jagan requested the prime minister to clear the bills in total fortnightly—like for other national projects —and not component-wise.

Requesting Modi to sanction `Rs 10,000 crore on an ad hoc basis for construction works of the project to proceed smoothly, Jagan appealed to the PM to provide a Rehabilitation and Resettlement package to the displaced families through Direct Benefit Transfer to ensure transparency.

Special Category status for Andhra Pradesh, compensation of resource gap funds, rationality in coverage of beneficiaries under National Food Security Act, payment of Rs 6,756 crore arrears by Telangana Discoms to the State were among other issues that figured in their discussion. Letters to this effect were submitted to the prime minister.

Referring to various bills pending under the 10th Pay Revision Commission, including social security pensions and others during the period 2014-15, Jagan asked PM Modi to release funds to the tune of `32,625 crore under Resource Gap Fund. He further explained to the prime minister that due to a lack of rationale in the selection of eligible persons under the National Food Security Act, the State was suffering serious losses.

Govt bearing Rs 5,527 cr addl PDS burden: Jagan

Stating that the issue was brought to the PM’s notice earlier, Jagan said the State government was providing ration to 2.68 crore beneficiaries, of which 61 per cent belong to rural areas and 41 per cent to urban areas. The chief minister pointed out that as per the law, 75 per cent people in rural areas and 50 per cent in urban areas should get benefits under the Public Distribution System and noted that states like Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat, which are economically better, have almost 10 per cent more beneficiaries than AP, due to which the State government is providing ration to the remaining 56 lakh eligible beneficiaries, shouldering an additional burden of Rs 5,527.63 crore.

Informing PM Modi that the State was receiving three lakh tonnes of the rice every month, Jagan said the total requirement of the State is only 77,000 tonnes and the rest of it remains unutilised.Stating that there was no rationale for bifurcating the State, the chief minister requested Modi to fulfil the promises, including Special Category Status for residuary Andhra Pradesh.

“Special status will boost the growth in the industrial sector, job creation, grants from the Centre, and tax concessions, thereby reducing the burden on the State,” he Jagan also raised the issue of pending dues to the tune of Rs 6,756 crore receivable by Andhra Pradesh Generation Corporation Limited (APGENCO) from the Telangana government.

Stating that the matter has remained unresolved for over eight years, the chief minister requested PM Modi to direct the concerned authorities to settle the dues at the earliest so that AP’s power sector will be financially strengthened. Later, Jagan also called on President Droupadi Murmu and congratulated her on being elected to the highest office. YSRC Parliamentary leader V Vijaysai Reddy and Leader of the Party in Lok Sabha P Mithun Reddy accompanied the chief minister.

ASSIGN SPECIAL CATEGORY STATUS TO AP: CM TO PM

Asserting that there was no rationale behind the bifurcation of the State, Jagan requested Modi to fulfil the promises, including Special Category Status for residuary Andhra Pradesh.

“Special status will boost growth in the industrial sector, create jobs, grants from the Centre, and tax concessions,” the chief minister noted

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s residence in New Delhi on Monday. The two leaders discussed a slew of issues pertaining to Andhra Pradesh— with focus on the Polavaram Project. Citing the complaint raised by Telangana over the submergence of villages in that State due to the recent floods in the River Godavari, Jagan stressed that construction of the irrigation project should be completed at the earliest to end disputes with the neighbouring State. In this context, the chief minister sought the prime minister to approve the revised cost estimates of Rs 55,548.87 crore as approved by the Technical Advisory Committee.Urging Modi to reimburse Rs 2,900 crore spent by the State government towards the Polavaram Project, Jagan requested the prime minister to clear the bills in total fortnightly—like for other national projects —and not component-wise. Requesting Modi to sanction `Rs 10,000 crore on an ad hoc basis for construction works of the project to proceed smoothly, Jagan appealed to the PM to provide a Rehabilitation and Resettlement package to the displaced families through Direct Benefit Transfer to ensure transparency. Special Category status for Andhra Pradesh, compensation of resource gap funds, rationality in coverage of beneficiaries under National Food Security Act, payment of Rs 6,756 crore arrears by Telangana Discoms to the State were among other issues that figured in their discussion. Letters to this effect were submitted to the prime minister. Referring to various bills pending under the 10th Pay Revision Commission, including social security pensions and others during the period 2014-15, Jagan asked PM Modi to release funds to the tune of `32,625 crore under Resource Gap Fund. He further explained to the prime minister that due to a lack of rationale in the selection of eligible persons under the National Food Security Act, the State was suffering serious losses. Govt bearing Rs 5,527 cr addl PDS burden: Jagan Stating that the issue was brought to the PM’s notice earlier, Jagan said the State government was providing ration to 2.68 crore beneficiaries, of which 61 per cent belong to rural areas and 41 per cent to urban areas. The chief minister pointed out that as per the law, 75 per cent people in rural areas and 50 per cent in urban areas should get benefits under the Public Distribution System and noted that states like Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat, which are economically better, have almost 10 per cent more beneficiaries than AP, due to which the State government is providing ration to the remaining 56 lakh eligible beneficiaries, shouldering an additional burden of Rs 5,527.63 crore. Informing PM Modi that the State was receiving three lakh tonnes of the rice every month, Jagan said the total requirement of the State is only 77,000 tonnes and the rest of it remains unutilised.Stating that there was no rationale for bifurcating the State, the chief minister requested Modi to fulfil the promises, including Special Category Status for residuary Andhra Pradesh. “Special status will boost the growth in the industrial sector, job creation, grants from the Centre, and tax concessions, thereby reducing the burden on the State,” he Jagan also raised the issue of pending dues to the tune of Rs 6,756 crore receivable by Andhra Pradesh Generation Corporation Limited (APGENCO) from the Telangana government. Stating that the matter has remained unresolved for over eight years, the chief minister requested PM Modi to direct the concerned authorities to settle the dues at the earliest so that AP’s power sector will be financially strengthened. Later, Jagan also called on President Droupadi Murmu and congratulated her on being elected to the highest office. YSRC Parliamentary leader V Vijaysai Reddy and Leader of the Party in Lok Sabha P Mithun Reddy accompanied the chief minister. ASSIGN SPECIAL CATEGORY STATUS TO AP: CM TO PM Asserting that there was no rationale behind the bifurcation of the State, Jagan requested Modi to fulfil the promises, including Special Category Status for residuary Andhra Pradesh. “Special status will boost growth in the industrial sector, create jobs, grants from the Centre, and tax concessions,” the chief minister noted