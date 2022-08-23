Focus on providing basic amenities to all tribals: Arjun Munda

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda on Monday said the Centre is focussed on providing basic amenities to tribals across the country. Participating in the centenary celebrations of the Rampa rebellion organised by the Kshatriya Seva Samiti (AP and TS) at Chintapalle in Alluri Sitaramaraju district on Monday, he said he hails from the native village of great freedom fighter Birsa Munda and he found similarities in his village and Chintapalle.

He said tribals fight for their self pride and Alluri Sitaramaraju had launched a war against the British tyranny. He said he was feeling proud to participate in such a historical occasion to celebrate 100 years of the rebellion. “In his speech on Independence Day from Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned Alluri Sitaramaraju. The PM also unveiled a statue of Alluri at Bhimavaram to mark his 125th birth anniversary,” he said.

The prime minister announced that Nov 14 will be observed Adivasi Gourav Diwas. Arjun Munda praised the heroics of Alluri in raiding the police stations with prior intimation. He suggested to the state government to introduce archery in the curriculum of residential schools. “The Centre has increased the number of residential schools to 740 to meet the needs of tribal children in agency areas. Forest rights act was brought in to protect rights of tribals,” the Union Minister said and urged ITDAs to strive to implement the Act for the benefit of tribals. He said they will develop a model village to promote forest produce in the region so as to provide employment opportunities for tribal youth.

Union Minister for Tourism G Kishen Reddy said dreams of descendents of Gam Gantam Dora and Mallu Dora, lieutenants of Alluri, to own a house were realised now. As many as 11 families were identified and given house pattas. Nagarjuna Construction Company will construct double bedroom houses for them, he said. The Centre is celebrating Alluri 125th birth anniversary celebrations throughout the year.

“We should feel proud that Alluri, who created terror for the British regimem, was a Telugu man. We will popularise the history of Alluri in the entire country. With the slogan of ‘jal, jameen and jungle’, Alluri created awareness among tribals about their rights. He said in cooperation with the State and Centre they will develop the landmark places associated with Alluri. Alluri Jayanti utsavams will be held in Bengaluru and New Delhi.

Deputy Chief Minister Peedika Rajanna Dora said they should take inspiration from Alluri and his lieutenants Gantam Dora and Mallu Dora. “Rajendrapalem will be developed as a tourist place. Proposals have been sent for development of Alluri memorial park at KD Peta with `66 lakh. A freedom fighters museum is coming up at Tanjangi with `35 crore,” the minister said. Araku MP Goddeti Madhavi and MLA K Bhagyalakshmi spoke. Earlier, the union ministers unveiled a statue of Alluri Sitaramaraju at Chintapalle police station.

Rampa Rebellion

It is exactly 100 years ago revolutionary Alluri as part of his revolt against the British launched an armed rebellion popularly known as Rampa rebellion with the attack on Chintapalle police station on August 22, 1922. Alluri Sitaramaraju and his followers, including his lieutenant Gam Gantam Dora, raided the police stations of Krishna Devi Peta and Rajavommangi on consecutive days on August 23 and 24. Later, they raided Addateegala and Rampachodavaram police stations. The speed with which raids were conducted caught the British off guard. It began in August 1922 and lasted until the capture and killing of Alluri Sitaramaraju Raju in May 1924.

STOP POWER PROJECT, JAC URGES UNION MIN

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Adivasi Joint Action Committee has sought intervention of union minister for tribal affairs Arjun Munda to stop the proposal to set up a pumped storage hydro project in the fifth schedule area of Alluri Sitaramaraju district. In a memorandum submitted to the minister, JAC district convener Rama Rao Dora said there was growing resentment among tribals over the decision of the AP government to allow private players to establish an off-river pumped storage hydro electric project to generate 1000 MW power in Koyyuru and Chintapalle mandals. He said the project would cause displacement of over 32 villages in the fifth schedule area. It will also undermine water security in the fifth schedule area.

