Illegal mining: Andhra HC issues notices to MLA Vamsi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court has issued notices to Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan and others to file a counter in a PIL related to illegal mining and demolition of a temple. The PIL was filed by ex-serviceman M Ravi Kumar stating that illegal mining activity was going on in the vicinity of Sri Brahmaiah Lingeswara Swamy temple at Chikkavaram village in Krishna district at the behest of local MLA Vamsi.

The petitioner also sought directions from the court to reconstruct the demolished temple. The court issued notices to the State government, Centre, mining and geology officials, Krishna district collector, Vamsi and some businessmen to file counter in the case. The matter was posted for hearing after eight weeks.

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court has issued notices to Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan and others to file a counter in a PIL related to illegal mining and demolition of a temple. The PIL was filed by ex-serviceman M Ravi Kumar stating that illegal mining activity was going on in the vicinity of Sri Brahmaiah Lingeswara Swamy temple at Chikkavaram village in Krishna district at the behest of local MLA Vamsi. The petitioner also sought directions from the court to reconstruct the demolished temple. The court issued notices to the State government, Centre, mining and geology officials, Krishna district collector, Vamsi and some businessmen to file counter in the case. The matter was posted for hearing after eight weeks.