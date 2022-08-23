Jagan to open Nellore barrages on August 30

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit the district on August 30. He will inaugurate the Nellore-Penna and Mekapati Goutham Reddy Sangam barrages, said District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu. He visited Sangam barrage on Monday and reviewed arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit. Chakradhar Babu and Joint Collector M Kurmanath inspected the site at Kaligiri road near Sangam, where a helipad for CM’s visit is being set up. Later, the duo directed the irrigation officials to complete all the pending barrage works by August 27.