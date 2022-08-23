Jana Sena Party to set up disciplinary panel

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has said disciplinary action will be taken against those who badmouth about the party on social media platforms. A disciplinary committee consisting of 5 to 7 members will be constituted soon with the Jana Sena chief as its chairman to rectify organisational mistakes in the party.

Addressing mediapersons after holding the Jana Sena Political Affairs Committee meeting at the party head office on Monday, Pawan Kalyan said though the party did not have any mass leaders, it secured 7% vote share in the 2019 elections. He warned that leaders who cause harm to the party internally, will be suspended immediately.

Jana Sena runs on democratic values but not on caste politics. It is not correct for the party to own a single caste. The party has been clear about its principles since its formation. Jana Sena strives to promote harmony among different communities for the overall growth of AP, he averred.

On the party strategy, Pawan Kalyan said, “Jana Sena will work for ‘YCP Vimukt AP’ in the ensuing Assembly elections. It will make political alliances depending on the prevailing circumstances before 2024,”

