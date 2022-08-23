Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ongole: 13-year-old tribal boy injured in leopard attack

Pulicherla Veeranna of Diguvametta-Chenchu tanda along with a group of villagers ventured into the forest to collect firewood.

Image used for representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A 13-year-old tribal boy was injured after a leopard attacked him near eucalyptus grandis plantation in Ambavaram beat of Turimella range in Gundla Brahmeswaram reserve forest of Nallamala forest area on Monday.

Pulicherla Veeranna of Diguvametta-Chenchu tanda along with a group of villagers ventured into the forest to collect firewood. The boy sustained severe injuries on his hand and stomach, and was shifted to Giddalur Government Hospital. His health is said to be stable, police officials said.

