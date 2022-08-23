Home States Andhra Pradesh

Seek report from APPCB, HRF urges NGT

It urged the NGT to seek report from the APPCB and also the affected villagers on groundwater contamination.

The National Green Tribunal.(File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Human Rights Forum (HRF) has found fault with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for seeking the opinion of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) alone on groundwater contamination due to the alkaline slurry released by the uranium mining and processing unit of (UCIL) at Tummalapalle in Kadapa district.

In a report submitted before the Principal Bench of NGT, New Delhi, the HRF noted, “It is surprised at the honourable NGT asking for the opinion of DAE ignoring the severe conflict of interest of DAE as the UCIL is its constituent part. The DAE cannot offer an independent opinion and just repeated the same arguments made by BARC on behalf of UCIL.”

The HRF argued that the DAE opinion is highly illogical. "We wonder how a premier scientific body made such a ridiculous claim," the HRF said.

Comments

