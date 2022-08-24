Admin sanction for Rs 83 crore Veligonda works

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/ONGOLE: The State government has accorded permission for deletion of a part of the work entrusted to Hyderabad-based contractor Jai Prakash and Gayatri (JV), executing Pula Subbaiah Veligonda Project T5 Block works. At the same time, the government also gave administrative sanction for Rs 83.78 crore for the balance work and calling tenders for entrusting these works to a new agency.

As per the order, the additional cost, if any involved in the execution of the deleted portion of the work, will be recovered from the original agency up to 5% of the total finished contract amount. Sufficient amount is available in the form of EMD, FSD, RMD, work done to be paid, etc to make good the adverse QC remarks, audit and vigilance objections, court attachments and any other dues to government under the contract. Further, the Chief Engineer (Projects), Ongole has to obtain necessary release and discharge certificates unconditionally form the agency.

Farmers of Pullalacheruvu mandal expressed their pleasure and conveyed their heartfelt thanks to Minister for Municipal Administration A Suresh, who strived to make it happen, so the drought prone region gets irrigation water at the earliest. Suresh said, “This one work is more valuable than all the development works sanctioned for our Yerragondapalem constituency. I am thankful to the Chief Minister, who is kind enough to sanction this project on my request.

