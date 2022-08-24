Spandana a must everyday: Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed happiness over the State topping the list of GSDP for 2021-22 with 11.43%, which is higher than the growth rate of the country. He attributed it to transparent policies of the government.

Addressing district collectors and senior officials during Spandana review on Tuesday, he congratulated them for making it possible. At the same time, he stressed the need for constant monitoring and review of key sectors. “There is a need to keep this growth rate steady and requisite support for the MSME sector has to be extended. Every request from the sector has to be fulfilled on a priority basis,” he asserted.

Jagan said every scheme is linked with Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and every eligible person should be able to avail the welfare schemes. If these schemes are monitored properly, SGD can be achieved easily, he averred. He made it clear to them that the Spandana programme has to be held in village and ward secretariats from 3 to 5 pm every day without fail. Spandana has to be held every Monday at district, division, sub-division and mandal levels. The collectors have to take the responsibility of ensuring the conduct of Spandana, besides reviewing the petitions received every Wednesday. Every Thursday, the Secretary will review with district collectors on Spandana. The status of SDGs should also be reviewed, he said.

Jagan said feedback on welfare is being taken from the people during ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutavam’ and a report on identified works is being sent to local MLAs. A sum of `20 lakh has been allocated for priority works in secretariats and a total of `3,000 crore is being spent for the purpose in 15,000 village/ward secretariats.

Jagan who reviewed sector-wise progress, expressed satisfaction over the implementation of MGNREGS and said on an average 117 workdays are being provided and directed the officials to focus on Annamayya, Vizianagaram, Anantapur, Alluri Sitrama Raju districts, where workdays being provided are less than the State average.

“We rank second in the country in MGNREGS implementation and it should reflect in the works being done. There is a need for improving average wages. Every step has been taken to ensure NREGS daily wages are `240, which is `205 now,” he said.

He directed the officials to complete the buildings of village secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras, Digital Libraries and YSR Health Clinics as they will change the very face of villages.The collectors were asked to give priority to construction of these buildings and October 31 was set as deadline. He said by December, 4,500 villages will get fibre optics and by that time he wanted construction of digital libraries sanctioned for 3,966 villages to be completed.

Emphasising on quality in works under the second phase of Nadu-Nedu taken up in 22,279 schools, he directed the collectors to lay emphasis on speedy execution. He wanted similar focus on revamping government hospitals. The officials were directed to ensure works pertaining to medical college in Parvathipuram Manyam district are taken up at the earliest. The collectors were directed to closely monitor the construction of 16 new medical colleges in the State.

Taking stock of housing programmes, he said Rs 3,111.92 crore is being spent for the programme and directed the collectors to focus on completion of houses sanctioned under the second phase. The collectors were also directed to expedite construction of houses in Visakhapatnam, with focus on houses being constructed under option 3. Jagan wanted all infrastructure facilities like power and water connections to be ready by the time conthe struction is completed.

He set a target of 2,000 villages for the revenue staff for issuing Bhu Hakku certificates and 1,000 villages every month thereafter. Emphasis should also be laid on land acquistion for the highway projects in the State, he added.

