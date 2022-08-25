Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra HC stays appointment of endowments advisor

It questioned the appointment of advisors to government departments, which are manned by IAS officers.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday issued an interim stay order on the appointment of J Srikanth as an advisor to Endowments Department. Implementation of the GO 630 issued on August 5, has been stopped till further orders.

Dealing with a petition filed by AP Brahmin Seva Samakhya official spokesperson H Rajasekhara Rao challenging the GO appointing Srikanth as an advisor, a division bench, comprising Chief Justice PK Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu, issued notices to the Principal Secretary and Commissioner of Endowments Department and directed them to file a counter. Petitioner’s counsel senior advocate V Venkataramana argued that the GO was illegal as it clearly mentioned the protocol and salary for the advisor.

When Advocate General S Sriram tried to argue supporting the GO, the bench prevented him. It questioned the appointment of advisors to government departments, which are manned by IAS officers. It sought to know if there is a shortage of officials in the government departments. Further, it said advisors are acting as extra-constitutional entities.“For this very reason, stay is being issued on the GO,” it  said and adjourned the case hearing to October 19.

