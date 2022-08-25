Home States Andhra Pradesh

APPECET records 97 pass percentage

According to the V-C, 1,860 candidates had applied for the test and 1,394 appeared for the exam.

Published: 25th August 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 1,356 candidates have cleared the Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test (APPECET)-2022 conducted by Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU), achieving a pass percentage of 97.27.Of the 1,356 candidate, 974 are men and 382 women.

Pullasi Manisha of Kurnool secured the first rank in the exam for two-year BPEd courses followed by Yellammagari Purushotham of Anantapur and Sompalli Pavitra of Chittoor in second and third ranks, respectively.  

ANU vice-chancellor and APPECET chairman Prof P Rajasekhar released the results of the test conducted for admission into two-year bachelor of physical Education (BPEd) and undergraduate diploma in physical education on Wednesday.The test was conducted from August 17 to 20.

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education Secretary Prof B Sudheer Prem Kumar, ANU rector P Vara Prasad, register B Karuna, APPECET convener Dr P Johnson, yoga course coordinator Dr D Suryanarayana and others were present.

Comments

