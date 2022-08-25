APPECET records 97 pass percentage

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 1,356 candidates have cleared the Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test (APPECET)-2022 conducted by Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU), achieving a pass percentage of 97.27.Of the 1,356 candidate, 974 are men and 382 women.

Pullasi Manisha of Kurnool secured the first rank in the exam for two-year BPEd courses followed by Yellammagari Purushotham of Anantapur and Sompalli Pavitra of Chittoor in second and third ranks, respectively.

ANU vice-chancellor and APPECET chairman Prof P Rajasekhar released the results of the test conducted for admission into two-year bachelor of physical Education (BPEd) and undergraduate diploma in physical education on Wednesday.The test was conducted from August 17 to 20.According to the V-C, 1,860 candidates had applied for the test and 1,394 appeared for the exam.

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education Secretary Prof B Sudheer Prem Kumar, ANU rector P Vara Prasad, register B Karuna, APPECET convener Dr P Johnson, yoga course coordinator Dr D Suryanarayana and others were present.

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 1,356 candidates have cleared the Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test (APPECET)-2022 conducted by Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU), achieving a pass percentage of 97.27.Of the 1,356 candidate, 974 are men and 382 women. Pullasi Manisha of Kurnool secured the first rank in the exam for two-year BPEd courses followed by Yellammagari Purushotham of Anantapur and Sompalli Pavitra of Chittoor in second and third ranks, respectively. ANU vice-chancellor and APPECET chairman Prof P Rajasekhar released the results of the test conducted for admission into two-year bachelor of physical Education (BPEd) and undergraduate diploma in physical education on Wednesday.The test was conducted from August 17 to 20.According to the V-C, 1,860 candidates had applied for the test and 1,394 appeared for the exam. Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education Secretary Prof B Sudheer Prem Kumar, ANU rector P Vara Prasad, register B Karuna, APPECET convener Dr P Johnson, yoga course coordinator Dr D Suryanarayana and others were present.