Audit first phase of Nadu-Nedu works: Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to audit development works executed in the government schools under the first phase of Nadu-Nedu scheme. Reviewing the implementation of Nadu Nedu at an official meeting on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said all the facilities created in the schools under the first phase of the scheme should be thoroughly verified. If any minor problems are found during verification, they should be rectified using the School Maintenance Fund (SMF) and the Toilet Maintenance Fund (TMF).

The audit in schools should be held four times a year. Watchmen should be appointed for all the renovated schools under Nadu Nedu to check misuse of facilities. As there is a warranty period for the facilities being created under Nadu Nedu, it should be used in case of any major repairs, he said.Emphasising the need for proper monitoring of schools to maintain quality standards, he instructed the officials to fill up vacant MEO and deputy DEO posts immediately. The services of engineering assistance in village secretariats should be utilised if necessary, he stressed.

Reviewing the implementation of the mid-day meal scheme, Jagan said emphasis should be laid on quality of food served to students. A mechanism to test the quality of food should be in place. Headmasters and village secretariat staff should play a key role in ensuring the quality of food served in the schools under the mid-day meal scheme.

The officials should check the quality of rice being supplied to schools and Anganwadis. The rice bags should be labelled as mid-day meal scheme or ICDS rice to prevent any irregularities in the supply. Quality tests should be conducted every month. Cooks should be given credit for cooking food deliciously and training programmes should be conducted for them regularly to ensure hygiene in implementing the scheme, he said.

The quality of peanut chikkis being provided to students should also be checked regularly. Random tests should be conducted at manufacturing, supply and distribution stages to ensure quality. The officials informed that eggs are being stamped at the time of supply for the mid-day meal scheme to prevent any irregularities.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the implementation of YSR Sampoorna Poshana and Sampoorna Poshana Plus programmes. All vacant posts of Anganwadi supervisors, workers and helpers should be filled up immediately to ensure effective implementation of the ICDS, he ordered.

Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, KV Usha Sricharan, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Education Department Special CS Budithi Rajasekhar, Women and Child Welfare Principal Secretary AR Anuradha, Finance Secretary NS Gulzar, School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar, Director of Women and Child Welfare Department A Siri, SERP CEO A Md Imtiaz, MEPMA MD V Vijayalakshmi and other senior officials attended the meeting.

