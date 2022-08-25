Home States Andhra Pradesh

Display boards in Telugu to avoid fine, shops told

The Official Language Commission has been given special powers to implement Telugu language strictly and promote its usage in a big way in the State.

Andhra Pradesh Official Language Commission Chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad

Andhra Pradesh Official Language Commission Chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP Official Language Commission Chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad has said a fine of Rs 50,000 will be imposed on shops and business establishments in the State if they fail to display their name boards in Telugu. A fine of Rs 10,000 will be imposed if plaques of development schemes launched by the government are not in Telugu. All the government departments should correspond in Telugu.  

All these measures have been initiated to implement the official language Telugu strictly in the State, he said.Yarlagadda met Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Wednesday, seeking appropriate instructions to all the government departments pertaining to implementation of the official language as stipulated in GO 40.

The Official Language Commission has been given special powers to implement Telugu language strictly and promote its usage in a big way in the State.Sameer Sharma said instructions are being given to various government departments from time to time pertaining to implementation of Telugu language. The government has taken several steps to promote Telugu language in a big way, he said.

