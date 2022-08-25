Minor clash mars Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Tension prevailed for some time in Kuppam on Wednesday with activists of the ruling YSRC and Opposition TDP resorted to clashes and stone-pelting during the roadshow of TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, who arrived at his constituency in the afternoon on a three-day visit.

A few TDP activists reportedly attacked a YSRC supporter, identified as Srinivas, when he showed the party’s symbol during Naidu’s roadshow at Kollupalli village in Ramakuppam mandal. The TDP activists pulled down a flag post of the ruling party in the village.

In a counter act, the YSRC activists allegedly removed the publicity material of the opposition party, and tore off the flexes put up by it. The situation slowly escalated into stone-pelting between the activists of both the parties.

Even as the roadshow continued in other areas, tension prevailed in Kollupalli village due to clashes and stone pelting, injuring a few activists of both sides and a few police men. The police intervened and dispersed both the groups, and brought the situation under control. The roadshow of Naidu further continued amidst tight police security.

TDP activists alleged that the YSRC leaders in Kuppam had deliberately erected its flags adjacent to TDP publicity material. On the other hand, the YSRC leaders accused the opposition party men of resorting to violence, in response to the “poor public turnout” for the roadshow of Naidu.

Addressing a meeting at Ramakuppam, Naidu alleged that the YSRC government was showing discrimination towards Kuppam Assembly segment. Naidu said the State government was not taking up any development works in his constituency.

“No steps have been taken to complete the works of Handri-Neeva project and the housing projects taken up during the TDP regime,” Naidu alleged.

CHITTOOR: Tension prevailed for some time in Kuppam on Wednesday with activists of the ruling YSRC and Opposition TDP resorted to clashes and stone-pelting during the roadshow of TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, who arrived at his constituency in the afternoon on a three-day visit. A few TDP activists reportedly attacked a YSRC supporter, identified as Srinivas, when he showed the party’s symbol during Naidu’s roadshow at Kollupalli village in Ramakuppam mandal. The TDP activists pulled down a flag post of the ruling party in the village. In a counter act, the YSRC activists allegedly removed the publicity material of the opposition party, and tore off the flexes put up by it. The situation slowly escalated into stone-pelting between the activists of both the parties. Even as the roadshow continued in other areas, tension prevailed in Kollupalli village due to clashes and stone pelting, injuring a few activists of both sides and a few police men. The police intervened and dispersed both the groups, and brought the situation under control. The roadshow of Naidu further continued amidst tight police security. TDP activists alleged that the YSRC leaders in Kuppam had deliberately erected its flags adjacent to TDP publicity material. On the other hand, the YSRC leaders accused the opposition party men of resorting to violence, in response to the “poor public turnout” for the roadshow of Naidu. Addressing a meeting at Ramakuppam, Naidu alleged that the YSRC government was showing discrimination towards Kuppam Assembly segment. Naidu said the State government was not taking up any development works in his constituency. “No steps have been taken to complete the works of Handri-Neeva project and the housing projects taken up during the TDP regime,” Naidu alleged.