Poola Subbaiah Veligonda project will be completed before polls: Jagan

By Express News Service

CHIMAKURTHY (PRAKASAM DISTRICT): Poola Subbaiah Veligonda Project will be completed and dedicated to the nation by September 2023 before the next elections, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced on Wednesday.Jagan was addressing a gathering at Chimakurthy in Prakasam district after unveiling the statues of his father and former chief minister late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy and former Darsi MLA Buchepalli Subba Reddy.

Former chief minister YSR had initiated the irrigation project which has two tunnels, 18.8 km and 18.78 km long, Jagan said, adding that works for 11.58 km of the first tunnel and 8.74 km of the second were completed during his tenure.

“Between 2014 and 2019, Chandrababu Naidu’s government had only completed 4.33 km and 2.35 km of work for both tunnels. The current government has completed construction of the first tunnel. Work for 3.96 km of the second tunnel is remaining, which will be completed by September 2023,” Jagan explained.

In line with his poll promise, Jagan reintroduced slab system for collecting seigniorage fee to benefit over 7,000 granite cutting and polishing units in and around Chimakurthy — which is known for its world-famous galaxy granite.

“During my padayatra, representatives of several granite units in Chimakurthy had explained their problems due to withdrawal of slab system. Each of these units was providing employment to a minimum of ten people. I had then promised good days for the granite units,” he recalled.

Stating that the previous TDP government in 2016 had discontinued the slab system, pushing small-scale granite industries into a crisis --- Jagan said the units processing up to 22 cubic metres of granite in Prakasam district would be charged Rs 27,000 as seigniorage fee per single blade and Rs 54,000 per multi-blade.

In North Andhra and Rayalseema regions, the fee will be Rs 22,000 per single blade and Rs 44,000 per multi-blade granite. “The government’s decision will benefit thousands of workers dependent on these small scale granite units,” he asserted.

Although the government will incur Rs 135 crore loss per year, it has reintroduced the slab system in the larger interest of the people and granite industry, Jagan added. The chief minister also announced a cut of Rs 2 per unit on power charges for small scale granite industries under both high-tension (HT) and low-tension (LT) categories.

Stating that the units are currently paying Rs 6.30 per unit for HT and Rs 6.70 for LT connections since the previous TDP’s regime, Jagan said the cut in tariff will put an additional burden of Rs 210 crore per year on the government.

Hailing his father as a leader who prioritised welfare of the people, Jagan reiterated that if his father took one step, he will take four steps to ensure the welfare of poor and downtrodden. “Good people like YS Rajasekhara Reddy and Buchepalli Subba Reddy never die, they live in the hearts of people forever,” he said.

Jagan also promised to grant Rs 20 crore for the construction of a new ZP building in Chimakurthy. He also vowed to convert Mogigundla pond in Thullur mandal into a mini- reservoir and name it after Buchepalli Subba Reddy.

