Senior officers intervene, defuse AP-Telangana police standoff at Nagarjuna Sagar dam

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Senior officers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh intervened and defused a standoff between the police personnel of both States at Nagarjuna Sagar dam on Tuesday night. The police personnel were engaged in a heated argument after Telangana Special Police Force (TS SPF) prevented a vehicle of their Andhra counterparts from entering the dam site. Andhra police reportedly retaliated by issuing a challan on a TS SPF vehicle, sparking the argument. Senior police from both States intervened and prevented the situation from going out of hand.

Tension has been simmering between the personnel for the past 10 days, ever since the dam gates were lifted. The Andhra police questioned Telangana police for entering their station limits through the dam. The AP police have filed cases against SPF personnel for allegedly consuming liquor in the public. Another case was filed after it was found that the SPF was using a vehicle without valid documents.

