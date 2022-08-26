Arrangements in place at AU Convention Centre for Jagan’s visit

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Ministers Gudivada Amarnadh and Adimulapu Suresh and convener of the chief minister’s programmes on Thursday visited AU Convention Centre and AU Convocation hall and inspected arrangements being made for the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit.

The beach cleaning programme to free the sea from plastic will be launched in association with Parleys for Oceans NGO in Visakhapatnam on Friday. Plastic material gathered during the drive will be handed over to Parleys which will recycle it and use it in manufacture of footwear by Adidas.

Amarnadh said Parleys sought 25 acres for setting up a plastic recycling unit and they were shown lands in Visakha and Anakapalle. They will be given the land chosen by them, the minister said.

