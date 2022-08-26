Home States Andhra Pradesh

Build citizen trust in democracy: AP Speaker Sitaram

The Speaker termed mobile application a useful tool to increase transparency.

Published: 26th August 2022 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

AP Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram said legislatures should adopt social media services for involving citizens’ participation in legislative process to increase transparency.Delivering the keynote address at a workshop in Halifax in Canada during the 65th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference, he said the application of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning has become necessary to modernise legislature and building citizen trust in democratic process.

“The advances in information and communication technology (ICT) are opening new avenues for parliamentary institutions to conduct their functions in a more democratic, transparent and innovative manner. Many Parliaments across the globe are implementing ICTs to enhance and strengthen their core functions and processes,” he said.The Speaker termed mobile application a useful tool to increase transparency.

Comments

