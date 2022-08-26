Guntur Municipal Corporation to set up street vending zones soon

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Krithi Chekuri instructed the officials concerned to take necessary action to set up street vending zones in the city at the earliest.She conducted a meeting with MEPMA and GMC officials here on Thursday.Speaking on the occasion, she said in order to facilitate the street vendors and ease traffic issues on main streets, the GMC has initiated to set up vending zones where vendors will be allotted a specific spot to conduct their business.
