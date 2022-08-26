Jagan disburses Rs 193 crore to 80,546 weavers under Nethanna Nestham

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Handlooms are a symbol of the freedom struggle and culture of the country, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said after he credited Rs 193.31 crore into the bank accounts of 80,546 weavers under the YSR Nethanna Nestham scheme at Pedana in Krishna district on Thursday.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to the welfare of weavers and development of handlooms, Jagan said financial assistance to the weavers was provided for the fourth time under the scheme, in line with the party’s election promise.

Every handloom weaver with his own loom was givenRs 24,000 per year under the scheme. Including the latest assistance of Rs 193.31 crore, a total of Rs 776.13 crore has been spent under the scheme. Besides, Rs 879.8 crore was also disbursed as pension for the weavers and Rs 393.3 crore was given to Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (APCO). So far, a total of Rs 2,049.23 crore has been spent for the welfare of the weavers in the last three years, Jagan explained.

“Each eligible weaver has received Rs 72,000 in the last three years transparently through Direct Benefit Transfer(DBT). The amount is being credited to unencumbered accounts of the beneficiaries. Bankers have been directed not to adjust the amount for any dues,” the chief minister elaborated.

The chief minister said weavers have upgraded their looms to double jacquard and jacquard lifting machines with the aid they have received, enabling them to come up with new designs and expand their business.

“In 2018-19, weavers used to earn Rs 4,680 a month. Now, they earn Rs 15,000 per month,” Jagan said, adding that the government has not only cleared Rs 103 crore dues to APCO, but also paid a total of Rs 290.30 crore to the corporation for the weavers’ welfare.

APCO has enabled the weavers to market their products internationally, Jagan noted and pointed out that handloom products from the State were now available on several e-commerce platforms, helping weavers have a profitable business.Terming the Backward Class (BC) the backbone class in the State, the chief minister said his government was committed to uplift them.

Pointing out that 70 per cent of his cabinet comprised leaders from SC, ST, BC communities and Minorities, Jagan recalled that his government established the BC Commission, and 56 BC Corporations.“I also allocated lion’s share to weaker sections in my cabinet, Legislative Council, and nominated posts,” he said.

Taking a dig at the Opposition TDP, the chief minister said they were following DBT model to implement schemes, unlike the TDP who followed DPT—Dochuko, Panchuko, Tinuko (Rob, Share, Eat) strategy.

Reiterating that the TDP and a section of media supporting the party were trying to mislead the people with malicious propaganda against the government, Jagan said he might not have the support of powerful media houses, but he has the blessings of people and God.

Earlier, Jagan interacted with the beneficiaries. and also announced development projects for Krishna district.Ministers Jogi Ramesh, Gudivada Amarnath, RK Roja, MLAs Perni Venkataramaiah, Kodali Venkateswara Rao, K Parthasarathy and other officials were present.

Pedana to get Rs 102 cr for development

The chief minister said Rs 102 crore sought by Pedana MLA Jogi Ramesh would be sanctioned for various development projects in the region. Announcing that the High Court of Andhra Pradesh has approved the construction of Machili-patnam Port, Jagan said he will visit Krishna district soon to lay the foundation stone for the project works.

