Home States Andhra Pradesh

Labour force role vital for India’s growth: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the labour force of the country has a huge role to play in realising dreams and aspirations to build a developed India.

Published: 26th August 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the labour force of the country has a huge role to play in realising dreams and aspirations to build a developed India. The PM said a lot of credit goes to workers for making India one of the fastest growing countries.

Modi was speaking after virtually inaugurating the two-day National Labour Conference of Labour Ministers of all States and UTs being held in Tirupati. Addressing the conference, the PM listed out various initiatives introduced by the government such as Pradhan Mantri Shram-Yogi Mandhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana for workers.

The PM stated that the Emergency Credit Guarantee Scheme saved nearly 1.5 crore jobs during the pandemic, according to a study report. “The e-Shram portal, one of the key initiatives to bring the labour force into the ambit of social security, has 28 crore registered workers from 400 areas. The portal especially benefited construction workers, migrant labourers and domestic workers,” he said and urged all Ministers to integrate their State portals with the e-Shram portal. He highlighted that the Labour Ministry is preparing its vision for the 2047 Amrit Kaal.Police arrested several Left party leaders for their bid to obstruct the conference.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with party leader Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership. (Photo | PTI)
Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul for putting a coterie of inexperienced sycophants in charge
(From left) Rahul Rawat, Tanveer Ahmed and Anirudh Sharma
Youth-led start-up to send 40 satellites to compile space debris data
Gautam Adani
Now, S&P Ratings points at high debts of Adanis
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp