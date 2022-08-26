Labour force role vital for India’s growth: PM Modi

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the labour force of the country has a huge role to play in realising dreams and aspirations to build a developed India. The PM said a lot of credit goes to workers for making India one of the fastest growing countries.

Modi was speaking after virtually inaugurating the two-day National Labour Conference of Labour Ministers of all States and UTs being held in Tirupati. Addressing the conference, the PM listed out various initiatives introduced by the government such as Pradhan Mantri Shram-Yogi Mandhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana for workers.

The PM stated that the Emergency Credit Guarantee Scheme saved nearly 1.5 crore jobs during the pandemic, according to a study report. “The e-Shram portal, one of the key initiatives to bring the labour force into the ambit of social security, has 28 crore registered workers from 400 areas. The portal especially benefited construction workers, migrant labourers and domestic workers,” he said and urged all Ministers to integrate their State portals with the e-Shram portal. He highlighted that the Labour Ministry is preparing its vision for the 2047 Amrit Kaal.Police arrested several Left party leaders for their bid to obstruct the conference.

