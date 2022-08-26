Home States Andhra Pradesh

Palnadu: Permission must for setting up Ganesh Chaturthi pandals

The police said that prior permission from police, revenue, fire, and electricity departments is mandatory to set up any kind of pandal even for one day.

Published: 26th August 2022

A train of Ganesha idols on their way to immersion in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Palnadu police have issued guidelines to set up pandals ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi celebration set to begin from August 31.The police said that prior permission from police, revenue, fire, and electricity departments is mandatory to set up any kind of pandal even for one day.

Speaking on the occasion, Palnadu SP Ravishankar Reddy said that those who wish to set up pandals should form organising committees and inform the details of the same to their local police station and submit identification proofs.

The organisers should also obtain permission from the land owner whether it is public or private land without fail, he added. The organisers of the pandals should inform the police about the height, weight, the number of days for celebrations and the day of immersion along with time, procession route, the police said.

