PM Modi invited to launch Central schemes in Vizag

Narasimha Rao presented a handicraft idol of Lord Venkateswara to the Prime Minister.

Published: 26th August 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 03:12 PM

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him to visit Visakhapatnam to inaugurate and lay foundations for several national developmental and infrastructure projects.In a letter submitted to him in Delhi, Narasimha Rao said several central government projects were nearing completion in Visakhapatnam.

They include Rs 26,000 crore Visakhapatnam HPCL petroleum refinery expansion and modernisation project; first phase of modern, green new campus of IIM Visakhapatnam and cruise terminal in Visakhapatnam. Narasimha Rao also requested him to lay foundation stone for several sanctioned projects in Visakhapatnam including the new office complex of the sanctioned South Coast Rail Zone with headquarters in Visakhapatnam; Rs 400 crore Visakhapatnam railway station modernisation project; 400 bedded speciality ESI Hospital at a cost of Rs 385 crore and modern mega fishing harbour in Visakhapatnam.

In addition, several projects and developments in Eastern Naval Command and other defence establishments in Visakhapatnam can also be included as part of the PM’s visit, Narasimha Rao said. Narasimha Rao presented a handicraft idol of Lord Venkateswara to the Prime Minister.He said the prime minister’s visit to Visakhapatnam will bring spotlight on these projects and help people understand that these projects are initiatives of the Centre.

