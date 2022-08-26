PV Sindhu, E Rajani call on Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ace shuttler PV Sindhu and international hockey player E Rajani called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday. Sindhu showed the gold medal she won in the recent Commonwealth Games 2022.

Rajani presented the hockey stick and jersey autographed by the Indian team that won bronze medal in Commonwealth Games. Congratulating Sindhu and Rajani, the Chief Minister said the State government is committed to encouraging sports talent.

Minister for Sports and Tourism RK Roja, SAAP Chairman B Siddharth Reddy and family members of Sindhu and Rajani were present.

