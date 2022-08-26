Sajjala Reddy blames Chandrababu Naidu for violence in Kuppam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy held the Opposition TDP responsible for the violence in Kuppam on Thursday. He accused TDP activists of crossing all restraints in creating unrest in the constituency. “TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is the main accused in the attacks on YSRC cadre in Kuppam” he alleged.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said TDP activists became anxious for Naidu’s visit to his home constituency Kuppam and tried to remove the existing YSRC flags and banners. Naidu was the first accused in Kuppam clashes, who tried to disturb the peaceful atmosphere,” he charged, adding that Telugu Desam had crossed the line and lost the moral right to continue as a political party.

Screening video footage of TDP activists attacking YSRC cadre and their attempts to vandalise the statue of YS Rajasekhara Reddy, he slammed Naidu for intentionally inciting people for political gains.“This is not the first time. Even in the past, TDP cadres went berserk and attacked others. They could have objected to our party flags and banners, if we put them after Naidu’s visit was confirmed. The YSRC flags and banners were present in Kuppam for several days,” he asserted.

The YSRC general secretary said Naidu should be ashamed of opening his party office after being an MLA representing Kuppam constituency for three decades.“Unable to digest the good governance of YSRC, the Opposition is trying to mislead people by instigating such attacks. Naidu never thought about the people or their welfare and he betrayed all sections of the society,” Sajjala charged.

He termed the TDP attack a deliberate attempt by Naidu to regain the people’s faith in Kuppam, who had already rejected TDP in local body polls. “The people are finally breathing in peace after coming out of Naidu’s shackles. They have seen development in the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. Naidu has gone into depression after witnessing the overwhelming support from the public to YSRC in his home constituency,” he analysed.

He flayed Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for his comments to make AP free from YSRC. “Everyone knows that Naidu and Pawan Kalyan are working together and want to remove all the welfare schemes. People are with YSRC and they will certainly extend their support to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy in all the elections,” he said.

